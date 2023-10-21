Can we expect Sammy Blais lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Blais 2022-23 stats and insights

Blais scored in eight of 71 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Blais picked up one assist on the power play.

He posted a 12.9% shooting percentage, taking 0.9 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

