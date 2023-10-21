The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas among them, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Thomas in that upcoming Blues-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Thomas Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Thomas averaged 17:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -8.

In 17 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Thomas had an assist in 37 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

He has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thomas Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

