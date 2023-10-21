The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) are 7.5-point favorites at home at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Both teams have productive passing attacks, with the Tigers 18th in passing yards per game, and the Gamecocks 13th. The total for this game has been set at 59.5 points.

Missouri is putting up 445.1 yards per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and rank 46th on the other side of the ball, yielding 345.4 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, South Carolina is generating 29 points per game (68th-ranked). It ranks 107th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (31.3 points given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -7.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on Missouri vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Missouri Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, averaging 463.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-7-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 377.3 total yards per game (70th).

From an offensive standpoint, the Tigers have been a top-25 unit over the previous three games with 38.3 points per game (23rd-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 30.3 points allowed per game (-44-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three games, Missouri has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 16th-best with 334.7 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has surrendered 212.7 passing yards per game (11th-worst) over the previous three contests.

Over the last three contests, the Tigers rank -31-worst in rushing offense (129 rushing yards per game) and -28-worst in rushing defense (164.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

Missouri has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Missouri has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Missouri games have hit the over on five of six occasions (83.3%).

Missouri has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Missouri has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Bet on Missouri to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 2,038 yards (291.1 ypg) on 154-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 114 times for 648 yards (92.6 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 62 times for 274 yards (39.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 808 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has registered 56 receptions and five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put together a 400-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 51 targets.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 302 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws.

Johnny Walker Jr. has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 25 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 37 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.

Kris Abrams-Draine has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 25 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.