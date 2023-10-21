The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) are 7-point favorites at home versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Each squad features a dynamic pass game, with the Tigers 18th in passing yards per game, and the Gamecocks 13th. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-7) 59.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-6.5) 60.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Missouri vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Missouri has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

South Carolina is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

