The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in an SEC battle.

Missouri ranks 28th in total offense (445.1 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (345.4 yards allowed per game) this year. South Carolina is posting 29 points per game on offense this season (67th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31.3 points per contest (107th-ranked) on defense.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Missouri vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Missouri South Carolina 445.1 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.2 (82nd) 345.4 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.3 (97th) 140.7 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 97.8 (124th) 304.4 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (13th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,038 yards (291.1 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 71% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards on 50 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has racked up 648 yards on 114 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

This season, Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 62 times for 274 yards (39.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 808 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has registered 56 catches and five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 34 passes for 400 yards (57.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 302 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has been a dual threat for South Carolina this season. He has 1,724 passing yards (287.3 per game) while completing 73.6% of his passes. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 129 yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has run for 328 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Xavier Legette has collected 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 716 (119.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 25 passes and compiled 214 receiving yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

O'Mega Blake's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

