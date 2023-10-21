In the game between the Missouri State Bears and Murray State Racers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Missouri State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-20) 53.2 Missouri State 37, Murray State 17

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have one win against the spread this season.

Missouri State has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Racers' three games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Bears vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 30.8 29.7 34.5 26 29 31.5 Murray State 16.3 32.3 25.7 21.7 7 43

