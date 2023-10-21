Missouri State vs. Murray State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the game between the Missouri State Bears and Murray State Racers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Missouri State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Missouri State (-20)
|53.2
|Missouri State 37, Murray State 17
Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bears have one win against the spread this season.
- Missouri State has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.
Murray State Betting Info (2023)
- The Racers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Racers' three games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.
Bears vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Missouri State
|30.8
|29.7
|34.5
|26
|29
|31.5
|Murray State
|16.3
|32.3
|25.7
|21.7
|7
|43
