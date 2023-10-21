Based on our computer projections, the Missouri Tigers will take down the South Carolina Gamecocks when the two teams play at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-7.5) Over (58.5) Missouri 37, South Carolina 22

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Tigers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have played six games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

Missouri games this season have posted an average total of 52.7, which is 5.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-3-0 ATS this year.

South Carolina is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

Four of the Gamecocks' six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the South Carolina this year is 3.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 33.9 24.9 31.8 26.3 38 21 South Carolina 29 31.3 41 30.7 17 32.5

