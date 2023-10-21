The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Missouri Tigers is a game to watch for fans of Missouri college football on a Week 8 slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tucker Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!