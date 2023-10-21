Ohio, Miami (OH), Week 8 MAC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAC entering Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Ohio
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MAC: +190
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th
- Last Game: L 23-13 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
2. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MAC: +450
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
- Last Game: W 34-21 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
3. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: W 23-13 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Toledo
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +160
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
- Last Game: W 13-6 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
5. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MAC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
- Last Game: W 24-14 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Buffalo
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th
- Last Game: L 24-14 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Kent State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MAC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
- Last Game: W 17-10 vs Akron
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Ball State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd
- Last Game: W 28-14 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
- Last Game: L 34-21 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel:
10. Akron
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MAC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: L 17-10 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Ball State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MAC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
- Last Game: L 13-6 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Central Michigan
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Kent State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win MAC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
