Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're considering a wager on Faulk against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Justin Faulk vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Faulk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Faulk averaged 23:22 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -4.

He had a goal in 10 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Faulk had an assist in 31 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

He has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

