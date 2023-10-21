When the Wisconsin Badgers square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Badgers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-2.5) Over (40.5) Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19

Week 8 Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini are 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Illinois has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Fighting Illini have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Illinois games this year have averaged an over/under of 48.9 points, 8.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

The Badgers have won twice against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Two of the Badgers' five games have hit the over.

The point total average for Wisconsin games this season is 53.1, 12.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Fighting Illini vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 27.2 17.8 25.8 14.8 30.0 24.0 Illinois 20.3 28.1 18.3 23.8 23.0 34.0

