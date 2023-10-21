The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Wisconsin ranks 79th in points scored this season (27.2 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 17.8 points allowed per game. Illinois is generating 371.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (84th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 398.4 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Illinois Wisconsin 371.6 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (86th) 398.4 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.2 (25th) 124.6 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (32nd) 247.0 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.8 (87th) 14 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,576 yards (225.1 ypg) while completing 63.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 201 yards with three touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has rushed for 252 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaden Feagin has racked up 232 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 546 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 receptions on 71 targets with one touchdown.

Pat Bryant has caught 23 passes and compiled 297 receiving yards (42.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 21 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 237 yards (33.9 ypg).

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards (188.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 91 times for 559 yards (93.2 per game), scoring seven times.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (51.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-high 303 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 42 targets).

Chimere Dike has caught 15 passes for 272 yards (45.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has compiled 15 catches for 204 yards, an average of 34.0 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.