Florida State vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the contest between the Florida State Seminoles and Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Seminoles to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Florida State vs. Duke Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Duke (+14.5)
|Toss Up (49.5)
|Florida State 27, Duke 23
Florida State Betting Info (2023)
- The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.
- Against the spread, the Seminoles are 4-2-0 this year.
- Florida State has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- The Seminoles have played six games this year and four of them have hit the over.
- The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 3.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida State contests.
Duke Betting Info (2023)
- The Blue Devils have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Blue Devils have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The average point total for the Duke this year is 1.2 points lower than this game's over/under.
Seminoles vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Florida State
|42.2
|18.3
|48.7
|11
|31
|26.5
|Duke
|31.2
|9.8
|29.2
|10.4
|41
|7
