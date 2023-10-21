The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Colton Parayko score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parayko 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 79 games last season, Parayko scored -- but just one goal each time.

Parayko picked up two assists on the power play.

Parayko averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.