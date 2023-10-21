Blues vs. Penguins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) are favorites when they go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +135 moneyline odds.
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Penguins Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6.5
Blues vs. Penguins Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh's matches have gone over 6.5 goals twice this season (in four games).
- The Penguins have been victorious in one of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).
- The Blues have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -160 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.
- St. Louis has had moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and lost that game.
