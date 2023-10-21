The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT to see the Penguins meet the Blues.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.

With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the league's 17th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

With 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Blues were 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season were eighth-best in the NHL (on 290 power-play chances).

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Penguins Key Players