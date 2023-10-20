Tommy Paul goes into the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria off the back of a nice run at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, falling to Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Paul's first match is against Alexandre Muller (in the round of 32). Paul has +2000 odds to win this tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Paul at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Paul's Next Match

In his opening match at the Erste Bank Open, Paul will face Muller on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Paul Stats

Paul was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 3-6 versus Shelton in the quarterfinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on October 20, 2023.

Paul has not won any of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 43-25.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Paul is 32-15 in matches.

Paul has played 26.7 games per match in his 68 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Paul has played 47 matches over the past year, and 26.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Paul has won 80.4% of his service games, and he has won 25.9% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Paul has won 81.4% of his games on serve and 26.6% on return.

