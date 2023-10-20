Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 20.
The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Phillies Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Phillies have a record of 5-1.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 68, or 61.3%, of those games.
- Philadelphia is 55-28 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 11
|Braves
|W 10-2
|Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder
|October 12
|Braves
|W 3-1
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 16
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen
|October 17
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-0
|Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly
|October 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply
|October 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
