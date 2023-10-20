Lawrence County, Missouri has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

  • New Madrid County

    • Lawrence County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    Pierce City High School at Stockton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Stockton, MO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.