Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Missouri, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Jackson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Windsor High School at Lone Jack High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lone Jack, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Platte County High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
St Michael the Archangel Catholic at University Academy Charter
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.