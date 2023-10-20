In Daviess County, Missouri, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

  • New Madrid County

    • Daviess County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    North Andrew High School at Pattonsburg High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Pattonsburg, MO
    • Conference: Grand River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.