If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Clark County, Missouri this week, we've got the information below.

    • Clark County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    Monroe City High School at Clark County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Kahoka, MO
    • Conference: Clarence Cannon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

