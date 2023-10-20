Root for your favorite local high school football team in Andrew County, Missouri this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Andrew County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

North Andrew High School at Pattonsburg High School