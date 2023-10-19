Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. There are prop bets for Kyrou available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kyrou's plus-minus rating last season was -38, in 17:20 per game on the ice.

In 28 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and seven of those games included multiple goals.

In 30 of 79 games last season, Kyrou had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Kyrou's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.