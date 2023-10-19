The St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) and Arizona Coyotes (1-2) square off at Enterprise Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Blues defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the win in Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Blues 3, Coyotes 0.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-120)

Blues (-120) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 3.3 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 3.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues were 10-7-17 in overtime contests on their way to a 37-38-7 overall record last season.

St. Louis picked up 26 points (11-3-4) in the 18 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games last season the Blues registered only one goal, they finished 1-9-0 (two points).

St. Louis scored exactly two goals in 21 games last season (2-15-4 record, eight points).

The Blues scored three or more goals 48 times, and went 34-11-3 in those games (to register 71 points).

In the 33 games when St. Louis recorded a single power-play goal, it went 16-14-3 to record 35 points.

In the 23 games last season when it outshot its opponent, St. Louis was 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues were outshot by their opponent 54 times, and went 26-23-5 (57 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Blues Rank Blues AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.6 24th 27th 28.5 Shots 25.8 32nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 35 30th 22nd 19.33% Power Play % 18.91% 24th 30th 72.35% Penalty Kill % 74.61% 27th

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

