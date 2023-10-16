How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) play at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: ESPN
Cowboys vs. Chargers Insights
- This year, the Cowboys put up just 0.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Chargers give up (26).
- This season Los Angeles scores 10.9 more points per game (27.5) than Dallas gives up (16.6).
- The Cowboys average 327.4 yards per game, 76.6 fewer yards than the 404 the Chargers give up per matchup.
- Los Angeles racks up 96.8 more yards per game (388.8) than Dallas allows (292).
- This season, the Cowboys average 124.4 yards per game on the ground, 20.1 more than the Chargers allow per outing (104.3).
- This year Los Angeles racks up 119.8 rushing yards per game, 3.6 fewer yards than Dallas allows (123.4).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).
- Los Angeles has two giveaways this season, while Dallas has 11 takeaways.
Cowboys Away Performance
- The Cowboys average fewer points away from home (22 per game) than they do overall (26.8), and allow more (23.3 per game) than overall (16.6).
- The Cowboys pick up fewer yards in road games (292.7 per game) than they do overall (327.4), and concede more (330.7 per game) than overall (292).
- On the road, the Cowboys accumulate fewer rushing yards (121.3 per game) than overall (124.4). They also give up more rushing yards (166.7 per game) than overall (123.4).
- The Cowboys convert 47.5% of third downs on the road (1.8% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 43.2% of third downs on the road (8.2% more than overall).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Arizona
|L 28-16
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|New England
|W 38-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 42-10
|NBC
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
Chargers Home Performance
- The Chargers average more points at home (29 per game) than they do overall (27.5), but they also allow more (26.5 per game) than overall (26).
- At home, the Chargers pick up fewer yards (369 per game) than they do overall (388.8). But they also concede fewer at home (400) than overall (404).
- Los Angeles accumulates 175 passing yards per game at home (94 fewer than overall) and concedes 327 at home (27.2 more than overall).
- The Chargers accumulate 194 rushing yards per game at home (74.2 more than overall), and allow 73 at home (31.3 fewer than overall).
- The Chargers successfully convert 48.3% of third downs at home (9.4% more than overall), and concede on 25% of third downs at home (6.9% less than overall).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 27-24
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 28-24
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 24-17
|CBS
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|-
|NBC
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
