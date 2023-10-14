The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Houck Field in an OVC showdown.

Southeast Missouri State is putting up 28.2 points per game on offense (44th in the FCS), and ranks 89th defensively with 31.4 points allowed per game. Eastern Illinois has been excelling on defense, giving up just 19.5 points per contest (16th-best). Offensively, it ranks 77th by putting up 22.2 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Eastern Illinois 377.8 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.7 (33rd) 482.0 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.7 (96th) 104.6 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.8 (107th) 273.2 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.8 (18th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,351 yards (270.2 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Geno Hess has 375 rushing yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 112 yards (22.4 per game).

This season, Darrell Smith has carried the ball 18 times for 61 yards (12.2 per game).

Damoriea Vick's team-high 442 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has put together a 274-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 31 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 13 grabs for 156 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has 1,541 passing yards, or 256.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.9% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

MJ Flowers Jr. has run for 369 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 22 catches, totaling 108 yards.

Kevin Daniels has run for 210 yards across 58 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Eli Mirza's 326 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 28 receptions on 29 targets with one touchdown.

Justin Bowick has caught 16 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

DeAirious Smith has racked up 214 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

