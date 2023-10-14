The South Florida Bulls (3-3) square off against a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

With 433 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS, South Florida has had to rely on its 33rd-ranked offense (441.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of total offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 107th in the FBS (340.4 total yards per game) and 90th on defense (393.6 total yards allowed per game).

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

South Florida Florida Atlantic 441.5 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (122nd) 433 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (45th) 188.2 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (99th) 253.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (88th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown leads South Florida with 1,483 yards (247.2 ypg) on 121-of-202 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 466 rushing yards on 105 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 75 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 422 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has totaled 36 catches and three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 66.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 273 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 520 passing yards, or 104 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 63 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 109 yards.

Kobe Lewis has been given 26 carries and totaled 140 yards.

LaJohntay Wester's 499 receiving yards (99.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 catches on 64 targets with two touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 138-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 21 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's 18 targets have resulted in eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

