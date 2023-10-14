The No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and the Missouri Tigers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kroger Field in a clash of SEC opponents.

Kentucky is averaging 33 points per game on offense, which ranks them 42nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 42nd, allowing 21.2 points per contest. Missouri's defense ranks 51st in the FBS with 353.2 total yards given up per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by racking up 464 total yards per game.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Missouri vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Missouri Kentucky 464 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.2 (76th) 353.2 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (63rd) 144.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (70th) 319.5 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (93rd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 4 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 1,863 yards (310.5 ypg) while completing 71.8% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Cody Schrader has run the ball 94 times for 577 yards, with six touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has been given 58 carries and totaled 266 yards with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III leads his team with 793 receiving yards on 54 receptions with five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 28 passes and compiled 334 receiving yards (55.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 273 reciving yards (45.5 ypg) this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,257 yards (209.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 54.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 653 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt eight times. He's also caught 13 passes for 182 yards (30.3 per game) and four touchdowns through the air.

This season, Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 25 times for 137 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's team-high 317 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put up a 261-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 33 targets.

Barion Brown has a total of 258 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring one touchdown.

