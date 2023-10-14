How to Watch the Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-5) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Missouri State Bears (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Hanson Field.
It's been a hard stretch for Western Illinois, which ranks 21st-worst in total offense (282.6 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (472.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. On the defensive side of the ball, Missouri State is bottom-25, surrendering 454.8 total yards per game (13th-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, posting 417.8 total yards per contest (25th-best).
For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Macomb, Illinois
- Venue: Hanson Field
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 7 Games
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Illinois vs Maryland
- BYU vs TCU
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Oregon vs Washington
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Syracuse vs Florida State
Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics
|Missouri State
|Western Illinois
|417.8 (43rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|282.6 (111th)
|454.8 (99th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|472.8 (111th)
|101.6 (105th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|30.4 (128th)
|316.2 (3rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|252.2 (21st)
|2 (80th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (34th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (66th)
Missouri State Stats Leaders
- Jacob Clark has thrown for 1,018 yards (203.6 ypg) to lead Missouri State, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 77 yards (15.4 ypg) on 25 carries.
- Jacardia Wright is his team's leading rusher with 67 carries for 242 yards, or 48.4 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Wright has also chipped in with five catches for 81 yards.
- Raylen Sharpe leads his squad with 463 receiving yards on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Terique Owens has caught 12 passes and compiled 247 receiving yards (49.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Jmariyae Robinson has racked up 214 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Western Illinois Stats Leaders
- Matt Morrissey has 1,225 yards passing for Western Illinois, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 39 times for 139 yards (27.8 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 12 passes for 103 yards.
- Seth Glatz has carried the ball 39 times for 101 yards (20.2 per game) while also racking up 105 yards through the air.
- Jaylin Jackson's leads his squad with 312 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- Jay Parker has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 49.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Donald McKinney's 20 receptions have turned into 224 yards and one touchdown.
Rep your team with officially licensed Western Illinois or Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.