Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Missouri will have their eyes on the Missouri Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 7 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Houck Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
