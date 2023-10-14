Fans watching from Missouri will have their eyes on the Missouri Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 7 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Houck Field

Houck Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Missouri State Bears at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

