Lindenwood vs. Charleston Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the contest between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Buccaneers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Lindenwood vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Charleston Southern (-6.9)
|52.3
|Charleston Southern 30, Lindenwood 23
Week 7 OVC Predictions
- Eastern Illinois vs Southeast Missouri State
- Tennessee Tech vs South Carolina State
Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions went 5-2-0 ATS last year.
- A total of five of Lions games last year hit the over.
Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, five of Buccaneers games hit the over.
Lions vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Charleston Southern
|14.2
|35.6
|11.0
|11.7
|19.0
|71.5
|Lindenwood
|29.5
|32.3
|36.7
|20.3
|22.3
|44.3
