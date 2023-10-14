In the contest between the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and Lindenwood Lions on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Buccaneers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Lindenwood vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Charleston Southern (-6.9) 52.3 Charleston Southern 30, Lindenwood 23

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 5-2-0 ATS last year.

A total of five of Lions games last year hit the over.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, five of Buccaneers games hit the over.

Lions vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 14.2 35.6 11.0 11.7 19.0 71.5 Lindenwood 29.5 32.3 36.7 20.3 22.3 44.3

