The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Maryland owns the 28th-ranked offense this year (35 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best with only 17.2 points allowed per game. Illinois' offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 19.2 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 90th with 28.8 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Maryland vs Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -13.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Illinois vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Illinois Recent Performance

The Fighting Illini are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 398.3 yards per game in their past three games (-29-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 357 (61st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini are putting up 16.3 points per game (-95-worst in college football), and allowing 27 per game (ninth-worst).

In its past three games, Illinois has thrown for 272.7 yards per game (63rd in the nation), and allowed 209 in the air (18th-worst).

The Fighting Illini are -46-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (125.7), and 10th-worst in rushing yards allowed (148).

The Fighting Illini have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three contests, Illinois has hit the over once.

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-6-0).

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Illinois hase gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Illinois has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Illinois to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 1,370 passing yards (228.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 172 yards (28.7 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has rushed for 252 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Isaiah Williams has registered 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 503 (83.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times.

Pat Bryant has totaled 236 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Casey Washington's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 177 yards (29.5 ypg).

Jer'Zhan Newton has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

Miles Scott, Illinois' top tackler, has 35 tackles and one interception this year.

Xavier Scott has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 33 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.