The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland is averaging 429.3 yards per game on offense this season (45th in the FBS), and is allowing 337.2 yards per game (36th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Illinois is compiling 377.3 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked). It ranks 102nd in the FBS on defense (401.5 total yards surrendered per game).

We have more info below, including how to watch this matchup on NBC.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Illinois vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Illinois Maryland 377.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (37th) 401.5 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.2 (53rd) 123.5 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (73rd) 253.8 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (26th) 13 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (11th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,370 yards on 122-of-190 passing with six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 172 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has run for 252 yards on 51 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Isaiah Williams has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 503 (83.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times.

Pat Bryant has caught 20 passes and compiled 236 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Casey Washington has racked up 177 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 1,660 yards (276.7 ypg) on 132-of-210 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 89 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Roman Hemby has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 344 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 117 yards (19.5 per game).

This season, Colby McDonald has carried the ball 30 times for 216 yards (36 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' leads his squad with 378 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has caught 21 passes for 329 yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kaden Prather has been the target of 34 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

