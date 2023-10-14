In the game between the Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Terrapins to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Illinois vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (-13.5) Toss Up (51.5) Maryland 36, Illinois 14

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fighting Illini have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this year in six games with a set total.

Illinois is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or greater this year.

The Fighting Illini have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Illinois this season is 3.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Terrapins' implied win probability is 84.6%.

The Terrapins are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Maryland has an ATS record of 2-2.

This season, three of the Terrapins' six games have gone over the point total.

Maryland games average 51.8 total points per game this season, 0.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Fighting Illini vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 35.0 17.2 40.5 14.3 24.0 23.0 Illinois 19.2 28.8 18.3 23.8 21.0 39.0

