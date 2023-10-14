Illinois vs. Maryland Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the game between the Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Terrapins to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Illinois vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Maryland (-13.5)
|Toss Up (51.5)
|Maryland 36, Illinois 14
Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fighting Illini have a 20.0% chance to win.
- The Fighting Illini are winless against the spread so far this year in six games with a set total.
- Illinois is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or greater this year.
- The Fighting Illini have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
- The average point total for the Illinois this season is 3.0 points less than this game's over/under.
Maryland Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Terrapins' implied win probability is 84.6%.
- The Terrapins are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Maryland has an ATS record of 2-2.
- This season, three of the Terrapins' six games have gone over the point total.
- Maryland games average 51.8 total points per game this season, 0.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Fighting Illini vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Maryland
|35.0
|17.2
|40.5
|14.3
|24.0
|23.0
|Illinois
|19.2
|28.8
|18.3
|23.8
|21.0
|39.0
