Entering round four at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, Angel Yin leads with a score of -12. Watch as the action continues from Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Start Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Qizhong Garden Golf Club Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards

Par 72/6,672 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Buick LPGA Shanghai Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Angel Yin 1st -12 70-69-65 Maja Stark 1st -12 66-68-70 Pavarisa Yoktuan 3rd -11 68-68-69 Lilia Vu 4th -10 72-67-67 Ariya Jutanugarn 4th -10 72-66-68

Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:22 PM ET Hole 10 Yanhong Pan (+12/79th), Amy Wu (+12/79th) 10:00 PM ET Hole 10 Pajaree Anannarukarn (+5/71st), Yuli Shi (+6/74th), Xiang Sui (+7/75th) 9:49 PM ET Hole 10 Linnea Strom (+4/70th), Yuai Ji (+5/71st), Paula Reto (+5/71st) 9:38 PM ET Hole 10 Morgane Metraux (+3/68th), Zixin Ni (+3/68th), Andrea Lee (+2/67th) 9:27 PM ET Hole 10 Lauren Hartlage (+1/63rd), Ruixin Liu (+1/63rd), Gabriella Then (+1/63rd) 9:16 PM ET Hole 10 Muni He (E/51st), Xizihan Wang (E/51st), Olivia Cowan (+1/63rd) 9:05 PM ET Hole 10 Miranda Wang (E/51st), Perrine Delacour (E/51st), Shuying Li (E/51st) 8:54 PM ET Hole 10 Xiaowen Yin (E/51st), Minami Katsu (E/51st), Lydia Ko (E/51st) 8:43 PM ET Hole 10 Grace Kim (E/51st), Maria Fassi (E/51st), Lucy Li (E/51st) 8:32 PM ET Hole 10 Chanettee Wannasaen (-1/47th), Ruoning Yin (-1/47th), Hinako Shibuno (E/51st)

