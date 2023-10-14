Blues vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Blues were defeated by the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Blues vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-115)
|Kraken (-105)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues were victorious in seven of their nine games (77.8%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.
- St. Louis put up a 7-2 win-loss record last season in games it played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Blues have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Last season, 49 of St. Louis' games went over Saturday's total of 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Kraken Additional Info
Blues vs. Kraken Rankings
|Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|260 (17th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|298 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|46 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|60 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues ranked 17th in the NHL last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- St. Louis was 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.
- The 46 power-play goals St. Louis put up last season ranked 22nd in the NHL (on 238 chances).
- The Blues' 19.33% power-play conversion rate was 22nd in the league.
- St. Louis scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL squads).
- The Blues' 72.35% penalty-kill success rate ranked 30th in the league.
- The Blues had the 24th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 48.5%.
- St. Louis had an 11.1% shooting percentage, which ranked third in the league.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
