Blues vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. The Blues were defeated by the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Blues vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Blues 3, Kraken 0.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 3.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kraken Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues were 37-38-7 overall and 10-7-17 in overtime contests last season.
- St. Louis was 11-3-4 (26 points) in its 18 games decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games last season the Blues scored just one goal, they finished 1-9-0 (two points).
- St. Louis scored exactly two goals in 21 games last season (2-15-4 record, eight points).
- The Blues were 34-11-3 when they scored more than two goals (to record 71 points).
- In the 33 games when St. Louis recorded a single power-play goal, it went 16-14-3 to register 35 points.
- In games when it outshot its opponent, St. Louis was 9-12-2 (20 points).
- The Blues were outshot by their opponent in 54 games, going 26-23-5 to record 57 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|17th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|27th
|3.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|27th
|28.5
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|24th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|22nd
|19.33%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|30th
|72.35%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Blues vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
