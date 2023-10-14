The St. Louis Blues' (0-0-1) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blues ranked 17th in the league last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, St. Louis allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league's fourth-best offense.

Seattle allowed 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

Blues vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-110) Kraken (-110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.