If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Scott County, Missouri, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Scott County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Sikeston High School at Central High School - New Madrid County