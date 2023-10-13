Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Mercer County, Missouri this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Princeton High School at St. Joseph Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: St. Joseph, MO
- Conference: Grand River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
