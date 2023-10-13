This week, there's high school football on the docket in Franklin County, Missouri. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Other Games in Missouri This Week

    • Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    Sullivan High School at Owensville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Owensville, MO
    • Conference: Four Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hermann High School at Pacific High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Pacific, MO
    • Conference: Four Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Union High School at St. James High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: St James, MO
    • Conference: Four Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

