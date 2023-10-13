The field is shrinking at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, with Elise Mertens set for a quarterfinal against Mai Hontama. Mertens is +350 (best odds in the field) to win it all at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Mertens at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Mertens' Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 5:00 AM ET, Mertens will face Hontama in the quarterfinals, after defeating Iryna Shymanovich 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.

Mertens Stats

Mertens defeated No. 176-ranked Shymanovich 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to make the .

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Mertens has gone 24-22 and has yet to win a title.

In 16 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Mertens has gone 18-16.

Mertens has played 21.6 games per match in her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Mertens has played 34 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.2 games per match while winning 51.0% of games.

Mertens has won 39.7% of her return games and 62.4% of her service games over the past year.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Mertens has won 63.2% of her games on serve and 36.7% on return.

