Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Cass County, Missouri this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Cass County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Osceola High School at Drexel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Drexel, MO

Drexel, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Midway High School