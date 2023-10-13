Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Cass County, Missouri this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Cass County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Osceola High School at Drexel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Drexel, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cleveland, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
