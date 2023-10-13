If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Barton County, Missouri, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

  • Jackson County

    • Barton County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Liberal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Liberal, MO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.