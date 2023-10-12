Will Noah Gray Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
Should you wager on Noah Gray hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)
- Gray has 10 catches on 15 targets for 133 yards and one score, with an average of 26.6 yards per game.
- Gray, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Noah Gray Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|1
|34
|1
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|21
|0
