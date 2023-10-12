Kadarius Toney was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 6. Looking for Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Toney's season stats include 83 yards on 14 receptions (5.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus three carries for three yards. He has been targeted 19 times.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Travis Kelce (DNP/ankle): 27 Rec; 222 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 14 83 83 0 5.9

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0

