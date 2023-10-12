Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Jackson County, Missouri, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Jackson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northeast Law and Public Service High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Raytown South High School at Excelsior Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Kansas City High School at Fort Osage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Van Horn High School - Independence at University Academy Charter
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
