The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a victory.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (20-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (4-6, 4.18 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (20-5) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 32 games.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Spencer Strider vs. Phillies

The Phillies are batting .256 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Phillies in five games, and they have gone 23-for-118 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over 33 innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.

Suarez has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Suarez enters this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ranger Suárez vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1543 total hits and first in MLB action with 947 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 307 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Suarez has pitched 9 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out 11.

