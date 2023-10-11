The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves play for Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET, with the series tied 1-1.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), while the Braves' starter has not yet been announced.

Phillies vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 4.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Nola has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 32 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Aaron Nola vs. Braves

The Braves have scored 947 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 1543 hits, first in baseball, with 307 home runs (first in the league).

The Braves have gone 16-for-69 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

